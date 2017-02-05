Daily Herald: Should Chicago Bears make move for Patriots' Garoppolo?

Questions are swirling around who will be the Chicago Bears quarterback in the fall with some wondering if the New England Patriots' backup quarterback and Rolling Meadows native Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer.
The Daily Herald's Bears beat writer, Bob LeGere, sat down with ABC7 to discuss the possibility of the Bears making a move for Garoppolo.
You can read the full story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, February 5, 2017, or online at dailyherald.com.
Related Topics:
sportsdaily heraldChicago BearsSuper Bowl 51
sportsdaily heraldChicago BearsSuper Bowl 51