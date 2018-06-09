Douglas Park event celebrates soccer, new Nike collection

CHICAGO (WLS) --Nike transformed Douglas Park to celebrate their new Nike X Off-White collection designed by Illinois-native and fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.
The Nike X Off-White collection launches on June 14.
Saturday's "Home Field" event will include the unveiling of a custom soccer field as well as a tournament, a penalty kick competition, open field play and music by Vic Lloyd & Kid Clay. Heter Myers from Nike joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.
Douglas Park Soccer Field
Location: S. Farrar Dr., Chicago IL 60623
Date: Saturday, June 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Links: https://news.nike.com/news/kim-jones-virgil-abloh-football-collections