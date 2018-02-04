SPORTS

Eagles kicker Elliot honors slain Lyons Township High classmate with shirt sales

Jake Elliot honored a slain Lyons Township High School classmate as he prepared to play in the Super Bowl. (WLS)

PHILADELPHIA (WLS) --
New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered in Philadelphia Sunday as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl.

The group had one thing in common - support of hometown hero Jake Elliot, an Eagles kicker whose field goal sealed the deal for the team's win.

Elliot's talent was apparent when he played at Lyons Township High School just a few years ago. There, his 52-yard field goal with no time on the clock won his junior-year homecoming game.

Elliot also played on the Lyons tennis team with Kelly O'Laughlin, who was killed by an intruder in her Indian Head Park home in 2011. This week, Elliot selected the Kelly O'Laughlin Foundation as the benefactor of his t-shirt sales.

The shirts sold out by the middle of the week.

The money raised will go toward a scholarship in O'Laughlin's memory at Lyons Township High School.

The Foundation said the scholarship will allow students to develop leadership skills and confidence, as well as kindness and friendship - which they said Elliot demonstrated this week.
