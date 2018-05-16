ESPY AWARDS

ESPN to honor Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivors with Arthur Ashe Courage Award

EMBED </>More Videos

ESPN will honor the hundreds of gymnasts who spoke out about sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BRISTOL, Conn. --
ESPN will honor the hundreds of athletes who spoke out about sexual abuse at the hands of their team doctor with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award this summer.

The large group of athletes, which includes Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and others, was treated by Larry Nassar at his Michigan State office over the past several decades. Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and is currently serving prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Many of his victims gave emotional impact statements about their experiences with Nassar during his sentencing hearing.

"We are honored to recognize the courage of these women at The 2018 ESPYS, to acknowledge the power of their voices, and to shine a very well-deserved spotlight on what speaking up, fighting back, and demanding accountability can accomplish," ESPN's Alison Overholt said in a news release. "They have shown us all what it truly means to speak truth to power, and through their bravery, they are making change for future generations. By honoring this group who spoke out, we aim to honor all of those who are survivors of abuse."



For more than two decades, ESPN has presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to a public figure, often in the sports world, who demonstrated "strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost."

Past recipients include Muhammad Ali, Robin Roberts, the Kabul girls' soccer team, Billie Jean King, Michael Sam and the Flight 93 passengers.

The ESPYS will air live Wednesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssexual misconductgymnasticslarry nassarESPNespy awards
ESPY AWARDS
Groundswell of support for slain Fla. coach to be honored at ESPYs
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
Best moments from the 2017 ESPYS
Michelle Obama honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
More espy awards
SPORTS
Cubs' Yu Darvish leaves start in 4th inning with right leg cramp
Braves' McCarthy hopes for better result vs. Cubs
Cubs throw out 2 runner at home, rally to beat Braves 3-2
Williams helps Pirates shut out White Sox, 6-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended
CPD officer admits to having sex with 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Former Dixon HS student exchanges gunfire with school resource officer, police say
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Wisconsin high school seniors praised by police for car-into-office prank
Chicago Riverwalk kicks off summer season with weekend events
USC gynecologist worked for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior
Teacher shot to death in parents' driveway in 'crime of passion,' investigators say
Show More
Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks
Whoops! Gender reveal goes wrong at Wrigley Field
13-year-old allegedly abducted, assaulted getting off school bus
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
Michigan State and Larry Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
More News