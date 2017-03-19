SPORTS

Family of Gale Sayers, former Bears player, talks about his dementia

The family of Gale Sayers, a former Chicago Bears Hall of Famer, opened up for the first time about his battle with dementia.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star, his wife Ardie Sayers said her 73-year-old husband is still physically strong, but struggles with daily tasks. His speech is also very limited.

Sayers was diagnosed with dementia five years ago, but his family has not spoken about it until now.

He sued the NFL over concussions in January 2014 stating in a lawsuit that he suffered from "loss of memory, dementia, Alzheimer's, neurological disorder, depression, sleep problems and irritability."

The newspaper noted that Sayers barely spoke during a seven-hour visit, but his family says that other times he can carry on "halting" conversations.

His family must be vigilant about Sayer's safety these days. Ardie Sayers said that her husband tried to wash his hands with carpet cleaner a few days earlier.

"It keeps you on your toes," she told the newspaper.

Sayers was born in Wichita, Kansas, and was an All-American at Kansas. He was a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1965 and was a four-time Pro Bowler. He once scored six touchdowns in a single game.

Yet he's losing touch with all those great achievements.

"You build memories all your life, and the next thing you know you don't remember anything," brother Roger Sayers said to the newspaper. "It's just tough."

ESPN contributed to this report.
