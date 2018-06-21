SPORTS

Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad was there in the nick of time to save his son!

A dad was there in the nick of time to rescue his son from a fiery crash during a car race in South Boston, Virginia, over Father's Day weekend.

Mike Jones found himself competing for the lead at South Boston Speedway on June 16. Jones was battling with Matt Bowling when their cars made contact, sending both racers spinning into the infield wall, according to WSET.

After crashing into the wall, Jones' car ignited on the track. His father, Dean, who also works as his crew chief, immediately ran onto the track to pull Mike out of the burning car.

They walked away from the crash and Dean was able to press the fire suppression system to help extinguish the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrace carcar crashfirerescuefamily
SPORTS
White Sox-A's game postponed; twinbill set for Friday
Candace Parker leads Sparks over Sky 77-59
A's gunning for 5th straight win
Woman struck by flying hot dog at baseball game gets black eye
More Sports
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on I-55; SB lanes reopened
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
Dog flu: How to protect your pets
Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Show More
CPS offers free lunch for kids over summer
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Man charged in Fernwood sex assault
More News