Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell announces retirement

Bickell, 31, who plays for the Carolina Hurricanes, won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.
On Saturday, his Carolina teammates joined him for an MS benefit walk.
[New Story] @bbicks29 to retire from @NHL ? More: https://t.co/VuSR1yerLL— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 8, 2017
Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November.
[WATCH] @bbicks29 made plans to participate in this morning's #WalkMS, but he didn't expect his teammates to all show up. #BickellBrave pic.twitter.com/zy2emeM9nZ— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 8, 2017