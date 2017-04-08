SPORTS

Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell announces retirement

Carolina Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell in action against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-3 (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Former Blackhawks star Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, announced Saturday that he will retire, according to NHL.com.

Bickell, 31, who plays for the Carolina Hurricanes, won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

On Saturday, his Carolina teammates joined him for an MS benefit walk.

