Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell announces retirement

[New Story] @bbicks29 to retire from @NHL ? More: https://t.co/VuSR1yerLL



Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 8, 2017

[WATCH] @bbicks29 made plans to participate in this morning's #WalkMS, but he didn't expect his teammates to all show up. #BickellBrave pic.twitter.com/zy2emeM9nZ — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 8, 2017

Former Blackhawks star Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, announced Saturday that he will retire, according to NHL.com Bickell, 31, who plays for the Carolina Hurricanes, won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.On Saturday, his Carolina teammates joined him for an MS benefit walk.