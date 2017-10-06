Friday Flyover: Conant High School

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --This week, we feature James B. Conant High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
It's homecoming week! The Cougars are playing at home. Varsity soccer will take on Barrington at 4:45 p.m. Varsity football will take on Schaumburg at 7:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: James B. Conant High School
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
FUN FACTS
-Homecoming King & Queen: Dylan Toth & Heather Andress
-Homecoming Spirit Days: Monday - Pajama Day; Tuesday - Hawaiian Day; Wednesday - Decades Day; Thursday - Red, White, & Blue Day; Friday - Pink Out
-Homecoming Theme - Dancing Through the Decades
-School is named after Dr. James B. Conant - chemist, educator, and author and was a leading authority on teacher education
-There will be a staff Dunk Tank on Wednesday to raise money for Cancer Research
-Listed in the 2017 Best High School rankings by U.S. News & World Report and awarded a silver medal for being a high-performing school
-Offer 30 varsity sports and over 60 clubs and activities.
-Fan section is known as the Cougar Crazies
School History/Information:
High School opened in 1964 as a freshman, sophomore, and junior campus for Schaumburg Township, as a part of Township High School District 211 with a student enrollment of 930
Enrollment:
2017-18 school year is 2356
Famous alums:
-William Beckett is the singer for The Academy Is... (Attended freshman year)
-Katherine Cunningham - Actress
-De'Mar Hamilton is the drummer for the band Plain White T's
-Andre Holmes is a professional wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL
-Judge Robert Kleeman is a Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County, Illinois
Awards/Accolades:
-United States Department of Education Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
-Conant Cheer - 11 straight years of being being a top 10 team in Illinois with seven podium finishes (three state championships, three state runner ups, and one 3rd place finish), including a 2nd place finish in state in 2017 for Co-Ed Cheer.
-Conant's Business Incubator Team, Green Dirt, won grants of $20,000 and $7,500 in funding to kick-start their business.
School colors:
Navy blue and white with a touch of scarlet
Mascot:
Cassius Cougar
School song:
Cougars fight for dear old Conant High
For our alma mater cheer.
Fight for Conant High School; never fear
For victory is near.
When the going gets so rough and tough,
We'll never worry 'cause we got the stuff.
So fight, fight, fight for blue and white
And we'll go to victory.
Conant High, fight, fight, never die
Stand, cheer, go team, Victory's near.
Rough, tough, Conant High has the stuff
Blue...White...Cougars...Fight!
To find out more about Conant High School, visit the school's website.