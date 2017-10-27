Friday Flyover: Lincoln-Way East High School

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) --This week, we feature Lincoln-Way East High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
The first round of state playoffs will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Lincoln-Way East Football is ranked #1 in state of Illinois!
Fast Facts:
-283 AP Scholars - 21 National AP Scholars, 2 AP International diploma
-U.S. Army All-American Marching Band - Kendal Pitlik
-Under Armour All-American (Football) - Devin O'Rourke
-Lincoln-Way East students participating in the Exemplary Student Research Program group working with a scientist from Argonne National Laboratory.
-State Champion Cheerleading Team
-136 Illinois State Scholars from the class of 2017
-15 Commended 2018 National Merit Students
-2 Semifinalists 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition
-Enrollment - 2,916
-ACT Average 23.3
-LW Marching Band - Just placed first in Class 6A at Illinois State and made it to the finals at Bands of America Super Regional
-This fall of 2017 - thus far 8 Conference Championships in athletics
-We offer 72 activities.
-This is "Make a Difference Month" - we currently are raising funds for the Hurricane relief. We are holding Pennies for Patients, Socktober (sock drive), Red Ribbon Week (fight against drugs) and a Coat Drive for the Bridge Teen Center.
School History/Information:
-Lincoln-Way/East Campus opened in 1977, serving freshmen and sophomores. These students then moved on the Lincoln-Way/Central campus.
-Lincoln-Way East High School opened in 2001 as its own 4-year high school.
-The enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year is 2916.
Famous Alumnae:
-Aaliyah Brown- USA Track and Field. World Championship Gold Medalist
-Dietrich Enns- MLB player with Minnesota Twins
-Adam Gettis- NFL player with New York Giants
-Dean Anna plays in MLB for Kansas City Royals,
Awards/Accolades:
-2016 US News - America Best High School
-2016 Chicago magazine - Best Public Schools
-State Champion LW Marching Band in Class 6A
-State Champion Cheerleading 3 out of the last 4 years
-State Champion Girls Track & Field 4 years in a row
-2014 State Champion Boys Volleyball
-AFROTC - Distinguished unit award (Over 1300 hours of community service)
-FBLA competed at the National Competition in Anaheim, Ca. this past summer
School Colors:
Black & Blue
Mascot:
A Griffin named Yugo! A Griffin has the head of an eagle and the body of a lion. It represents strength, vigilance and intelligence.
School Song:
The eagle is courageous and ruler of the sky.
The lion is king on the earth, protector of the pride.
But the beast that is most fearless, most powerful and true,
Is the Griffin of Lincoln-Way East whose blood runs black and blue!
Fight on! Lincoln-Way! Our honor we defend!
Fight on! Lincoln-Way! Our allegiance never ends!
Rah! Rah!
As the team runs out before you everyone stand up and hail!
VICTORY TO THE MIGHTY GRIFFINS!
THE PRIDE OF LINCOLN-WAY!
GO EAST!!!
To find out more about Lincoln-Way East High School, visit the school's website.