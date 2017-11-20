Mayor Rahm Emanuel and students from Simeon High School were on hand as ground was broken on new athletic facilities in West Chatham Park Monday morning.The new athletic facility will not only benefit high school students, but give families a safe place to go.It's a huge bright spot in the West Chatham neighborhood. The new facilities will include artificial turf football, soccer fields and a baseball diamond for Simeon High School students.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said it's one of the investments the city is making to provide recreational opportunities for not just students, but families in and around West Chatham Park."This is not only for Simeon, this is for the surrounding neighborhood and community and our vision for this...was to make that it be an investment not just in the school and the kids, but to become a community investment so everyone can share in it not just Monday through Friday, but all the time and bring together the adults who can nurture our kids," Emanuel said.Dozens of students were there for the ground-breaking Monday morning, including many from the football and baseball team and cheer squad.The event is a big boost Simeon, who has a big game coming up this Friday, where they will represent CPS in the Prep Bowl.