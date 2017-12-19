Harlem Globetrotters return to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Harlem Globetrotters return to the United Center in Chicago next week for the first time in seven years, facing the Washington Generals, their long-time rivals.
On Tuesday, Globetrotters Dragon Taylor (a Chicago native) and Buckets Blakes visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the game.
Games will be held 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the United Center, as well as at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Allstate Arena.
The Harlem Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile over the summer, making an appearance at the Basketball Tournament. The new tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 season.
Their games will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
For more information, visit: www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/nyc
Here's an amazing trick shot by Buckets Blakes.