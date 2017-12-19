SPORTS

Harlem Globetrotters return to Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harlem Globetrotters return to the United Center in Chicago next week for the first time in seven years, facing the Washington Generals, their long-time rivals. (WLS)

Stephen J Lewis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Harlem Globetrotters return to the United Center in Chicago next week for the first time in seven years, facing the Washington Generals, their long-time rivals.

On Tuesday, Globetrotters Dragon Taylor (a Chicago native) and Buckets Blakes visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the game.

Games will be held 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the United Center, as well as at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Allstate Arena.

The Harlem Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile over the summer, making an appearance at the Basketball Tournament. The new tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 season.

Their games will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.


For more information, visit: www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/nyc

Here's an amazing trick shot by Buckets Blakes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHarlem Globetrottersunited centerbasketball
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Notre Dame wins Joe Moore Award as nation's best O-line
The NHL's most underrated players -- according to their peers
Fred Hoiberg credits Nikola Mirotic's confidence, experience as Bulls' win streak hits 6
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
More Sports
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Show More
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
2 La Grange residents killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Prosecutors: Driver in school bus crash that killed 6 kids was on phone
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video