A sport played with magic in the world of Harry Potter is casting its spell over the Bay Area in a big way. On Saturday morning, kids can learn how to play "quidditch" at Balboa Park in San Francisco. But this sport isn't just for small children; it's one that they can play all the way through college. (KGO-TV)