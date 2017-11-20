SPORTS

High school basketball player wounded in Chicago shooting returns to court

A high school student wounded in a Chicago shooting last year returned to the basketball court Monday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Damari Hendrix took to the court with the rest of the Foreman High School team as they played Elmwood Park High School.

Hendrix was shot while playing basketball at La Follette Park on Labor Day Weekend in 2016. Doctors told his mother he had only a 1 percent chance of surviving the operation they had to perform on his head.

But Hendrix recovered, re-learned how to walk and talk, and is now once again playing the game he loves.
