Illinois Special Olympics athletes headed back home after competing in Austria

Several Special Olympics athletes from Illinois are on their way home after competing in Austria. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several Special Olympics athletes from Illinois are on their way home Sunday after competing in the games in Austria.

Danielle Lanxon landed at O'Hare Airport Saturday night. The 19-year-old from downstate Belleville was happy to see her brother and other family members.

She brings home a silver medal and bronze in snowshoeing.

"There's no fighting, there's no arguments, everyone is really, they come together with so much camaraderie and friendship, it's really cool to see," said Derek Lanxon, Danielle's brother.

The other five competing athletes from Illinois missed their connecting flight Saturday night, Including Chicago resident Tommy Shimoda who won gold in speed skating. They are expected home Sunday.
