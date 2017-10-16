Jason Mayden creates high-tech shoe for kids

Jason Mayden grew up on the South Side of Chicago and with Nike for 13 years, he helped to create innovative products for sports greats such as Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. Well now with the backing of NBA great Magic Johnson he's using high-tech to create an innovative sneaker - just for kids.
In town for Chicago Ideas Week, Super Heroic co-founder and CEO Jason Mayden joined us in studio.
