WINDY CITY LIVE

Jason Mayden creates high-tech shoe for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Mayden, who grew up on the South Side, is co-founder of Super Heroic, which creates high-tech sneaks for kids. (WLS)

Jason Mayden grew up on the South Side of Chicago and with Nike for 13 years, he helped to create innovative products for sports greats such as Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. Well now with the backing of NBA great Magic Johnson he's using high-tech to create an innovative sneaker - just for kids.

In town for Chicago Ideas Week, Super Heroic co-founder and CEO Jason Mayden joined us in studio.

To purchase a pair of Super Heroic shoes, visit: www.superheroic.com

CONNECT
Facebook - @superheroic

Instagram - @superheroic

For more information about Chicago Ideas Week, visit: https://www.chicagoideas.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsshoesWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Fall fashion trends for men and women
Instagram star, yogi Jessamyn Stanley in town for Chicago Ideas Week
Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
SPORTS
Vote: Weigh in on Week 7 in the Big Ten
When it comes to closers, when will managers learn?
Auction canceled for Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series ring
Vote: How will this season play out for the Bulls?
More Sports
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
Pit bulls who mauled 10-year-old Aurora boy euthanized
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Round Lake Park traffic stop leads to over $3M worth of marijuana
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
Show More
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Uptown infant death under investigation
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Michelle Obama: Never-before-seen photos featured in new book
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
More Video