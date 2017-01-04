JJ Watt delivers new jersey to hero brother hurt in wild crash

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

The recovery from a terrible New Year's Eve crash will have a bright spot for eight year old Texans' fan, Noah Fulmer.The boy was celebrating with family on Matagorda Beach Saturday night when the DPS says a driver plowed through the parking lot, hitting vehicles and Noah, along with two younger siblings and his stepfather. Noah's parents say he actually pushed his siblings aside, absorbing much of the impact.As EMTs treated Noah, his parents say they had to cut the No. 99 jersey he was wearing at the time. A family member would later tweet, trying to connect with Watt, and it worked.Late last night, Watt tweeted his concern for Noah and a pledge to deliver the new football jersey.When Noah's mother, Maria Garza heard, she was thrilled telling Eyewitness News,"I started screaming, JJ Watt is gonna come see my baby. He's gonna boost his confidence."As the boy woke from surgery, Watt was there with multiple jerseys in hand, which he signed for him. He also offered a message of strength to Noah.The driver in the crash was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.