SPORTS

Lincoln-Way East wins Class 8A football championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of parents and fans lined the streets of Frankfort to celebrate the Lincoln-Way East Griffins' Class 8A state championship. (WLS)

Hundreds of parents and fans lined the streets of Frankfort to celebrate the Lincoln-Way East Griffins' Class 8A state championship. The school district also held a rally for the football champions in the school's gym.

The team beat the Loyola Academy Ramblers 23 to 14.

The Griffins rallied back Saturday night in the final five minutes of the Class 8A high school football championship game, beating Loyola and capping off a perfect undefeated season

It was the team's first championship in 12 years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballfootballFrankfort
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dragic, Ellington lead slow-starting Heat past Bulls, 100-93
Carson Wentz tosses 3 touchdowns, Eagles beat Bears 31-3
No. 20 Stanford beats No. 9 Notre Dame 38-20
Toews, Crawford help Blackhawks beat Panthers 4-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Bonnie Liltz, mother who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide
Man shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Franken is 'ashamed' of Tweeden photo, says 'she didn't have any ability to consent'
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot bartender
Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery
Sunday expected to be busiest travel day of Thanksgiving weekend
Show More
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
Woman gets birthday flowers, card from deceased father
6 dead, 30 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More Video