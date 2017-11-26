Lincoln-Way East wins Class 8A football championship

Hundreds of parents and fans lined the streets of Frankfort to celebrate the Lincoln-Way East Griffins' Class 8A state championship. The school district also held a rally for the football champions in the school's gym.The team beat the Loyola Academy Ramblers 23 to 14.The Griffins rallied back Saturday night in the final five minutes of the Class 8A high school football championship game, beating Loyola and capping off a perfect undefeated seasonIt was the team's first championship in 12 years.