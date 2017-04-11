Chicago Cubs fans will get a chance to meet Kyle Schwarber Tuesday afternoon at the Macy's on State Street.Schwarber will be at the downtown department store for a brief question and answer session and autograph signing with fans starting at 12:30 p.m.The first 100 customers in line to make a purchase of $35 or more from The Locker Room by LIDS Shop at Macy's will also have the chance to take a photo with Schwarber and receive a signed Cubs Gold Majestic poster. No personal items or memorabilia will be signed.Make sure to get in line early!