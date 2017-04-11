SPORTS

Meet Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber at Macy's on State Street Tuesday

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates alongside teammate Jon Jay after hitting a three-run home run in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs fans will get a chance to meet Kyle Schwarber Tuesday afternoon at the Macy's on State Street.

Schwarber will be at the downtown department store for a brief question and answer session and autograph signing with fans starting at 12:30 p.m.

The first 100 customers in line to make a purchase of $35 or more from The Locker Room by LIDS Shop at Macy's will also have the chance to take a photo with Schwarber and receive a signed Cubs Gold Majestic poster. No personal items or memorabilia will be signed.

Make sure to get in line early!
