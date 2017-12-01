Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street

A Mount Prospect mother and son made a holiday visit to Chicago in November - and had a chance encounter with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.Bears fans Peter Nicoll and Julia Nicoll were walking in the city when they saw Rodgers standing at a stoplight on Washington Street."The three of us...just talking like completely normal," Julia Nicoll said. "Like I said it was kinda like three people catching up, just really normal."Julia Nicoll said Rodgers showed a genuine interest in their lives as they talked for 20 minutes about everything from Thanksgiving to the sports Peter Nicoll plays."A couple times I even said to him, 'Gosh, this is crazy,' and he would just laugh a little bit," Julia Nicoll said. "And there were times I was thinking, 'please remember this entire experience...every conversation...every step."The group snapped also snapped a quick photo that is now going viral.