SPORTS

Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street

EMBED </>More Videos

120117-wls-aaron-rodgers-meets-family-vid

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Mount Prospect mother and son made a holiday visit to Chicago in November - and had a chance encounter with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bears fans Peter Nicoll and Julia Nicoll were walking in the city when they saw Rodgers standing at a stoplight on Washington Street.

"The three of us...just talking like completely normal," Julia Nicoll said. "Like I said it was kinda like three people catching up, just really normal."

Julia Nicoll said Rodgers showed a genuine interest in their lives as they talked for 20 minutes about everything from Thanksgiving to the sports Peter Nicoll plays.

"A couple times I even said to him, 'Gosh, this is crazy,' and he would just laugh a little bit," Julia Nicoll said. "And there were times I was thinking, 'please remember this entire experience...every conversation...every step."

The group snapped also snapped a quick photo that is now going viral.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGreen Bay PackersChicago BearsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Man sues Eagles' Fletcher Cox for ruining marriage
Kings try to keep taking baby steps vs. Bulls
Barton scores 37 points, Nuggets rally to beat Bulls 111-110
Janmark scores twice as Stars beat Blackhawks 4-3 in OT
More Sports
Top Stories
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Amber Alert: Search for missing NC 3-year-old enters 5th day
McConnell: 'We have the votes' to pass tax reform
Hunter who says he mistook woman for a deer charged with manslaughter
Show More
Cook County sugary drink tax ends
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
Human heads found outside TV network in Mexico
Man sues Eagles' Fletcher Cox for ruining marriage
More News
Top Video
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Cook County sugary drink tax ends
Chicago winter overnight parking ban in effect
More Video