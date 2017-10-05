SPORTS

Newest members of Luvabulls perform on WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

The newest members of the Chicago Luvabulls perform live on Windy City LIVE. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The newest members of the Chicago Luvabulls performed on Windy City LIVE Thursday.

Two lucky audience members each won a pair of Chicago Bulls game tickets.

Chicago Bulls Regular Season Tickets are on sale now at Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, Ticketmaster or at the United Center.

The Bulls are introducing several new ticket offerings for fans this season:

Family Days - The team will debut four Family Days this season featuring Family Packs, which include a ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for $25. The four Family Days will be held on games with early 2:30 p.m. tipoffs - November 26, January 15, January 28, and April 1 - with special interactive activities designed for fans of all ages.

Military Mondays - All eight Monday home games this season will be "Military Mondays" and will feature specially-priced tickets for active duty and retired service men and women. These special offerings will also be available on the Bulls' Veterans Day game on November 10.

Bulls Student Pass - The new Bulls Student Pass will be launched this season and offer exclusive, last-minute tickets to college students in the area. On game day mornings, the Bulls App will send deals directly to fans signed up for the Student Pass and allow for ticket purchase and delivery entirely on their phones.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago BullsChicago
Load Comments
SPORTS
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Vote: How will the NLDS between the Cubs and Nationals play out?
Cubs to start Kyle Hendricks in Game 1 vs. Nationals
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
More Sports
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
NRA calls for additional regulations on bump stocks
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
Man gets prison for stabbing dog that put 'hex' on him
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
VIDEO: Burglar steals from restaurant, prepares meal like a pro
Show More
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Police: Paramedic sexually assaulted boy during ride-along
Man shot in the face during attempted robbery in Englewood
Netflix raising prices for most popular plan
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Red Light Camera Trap?
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Manhunt continues for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former sheriff's deputy
More Video