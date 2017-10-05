Newest members of Luvabulls perform on WCL

The newest members of the Chicago Luvabulls performed on Windy City LIVE Thursday.Two lucky audience members each won a pair of Chicago Bulls game tickets.Chicago Bulls Regular Season Tickets are on sale now at Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, Ticketmaster or at the United Center.The Bulls are introducing several new ticket offerings for fans this season:Family Days - The team will debut four Family Days this season featuring Family Packs, which include a ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for $25. The four Family Days will be held on games with early 2:30 p.m. tipoffs - November 26, January 15, January 28, and April 1 - with special interactive activities designed for fans of all ages.Military Mondays - All eight Monday home games this season will be "Military Mondays" and will feature specially-priced tickets for active duty and retired service men and women. These special offerings will also be available on the Bulls' Veterans Day game on November 10.Bulls Student Pass - The new Bulls Student Pass will be launched this season and offer exclusive, last-minute tickets to college students in the area. On game day mornings, the Bulls App will send deals directly to fans signed up for the Student Pass and allow for ticket purchase and delivery entirely on their phones.