NFL coach, Chicagoan Marv Levy writes Cubs children's book
Marv Levy led the Buffalo Bills in four Super Bowls. (WLS)

Hall of Fame NFL coach Marv Levy led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s.

He is also a Chicagoan, who attended South Shore High School and grew up a huge Cubs fan. Levy was lucky enough to attend both the Cubs 1945 and 2016 World Series games.

He is a World War II veteran who served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1946.

Levy's new children's book, "Go Cubs Go" is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Go-Cubs-Marv-Levy/dp/0996674276
NFL coach Marv Levy wrote a children's book called "Go Cubs Go."

