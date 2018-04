NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2018

The Chicago Bears will open their 2018 regular season against the Packers at Lambeau Field.Thur., Aug. 2 Baltimore Ravens at Hall of Fame Game 7:00. CTThur., Aug 9 at Cincinnati Bengals 6:00 CTSat., Aug 18 at Denver Broncos 8:05 CTSat., Aug. 25 Kansas City Chiefs Noon CTThur., Aug. 30 Buffalo Bills 7:00 CTSun., Sept. 9 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 CTMon., Sept. 17 Seattle Seahawks 7:15 CTSun., Sept. 23 at Arizona Cardinals 3:25 CTSun., Sept. 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:25pm CTBYE WEEKSun., Oct. 14 at Miami Dolphins Noon CTSun., Oct. 21 New England Patriots Noon CTSun., Oct. 28 New York Jets Noon CTSun., Nov. 4 at Buffalo Bills Noon CTSun., Nov. 11 Detroit Lions Noon CTSun., Nov. 18 Minnesota Vikings Noon CTThurs., Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions 11:30 a.m.CTSun., Dec. 2 at New York Giants Noon CTSun., Dec. 9 Los Angeles Rams Noon CTSun., Dec. 16 Green Bay Packers Noon CTSat., Dec. 23 at San Francisco 49ers 3:05 CTSun., Dec. 30 at Minnesota Vikings Noon CTSingle-game tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. April 19 via Ticketmaster.