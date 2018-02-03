  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SUPER BOWL

Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52

File Photo: Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Pink is not going to let the flu stop her from singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. At least, she's hoping it won't.

The singer, who is from Doylestown, Bucks County, and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, posted on Instagram that she is "trying to practice the flu away."

Pink says since watching Whitney Houston perform the Anthem in 1991, it has been one of her dreams to sing the song.

"And now my chance has finally come," Pink wrote. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Pink calls singing the National Anthem "one of the biggest honors" of her life.

"...singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do," Pink wrote.

She says though her two children got her into this mess, they can cough at her for the rest of their lives. "If it's a contest, babies, you win," Pink wrote.

She ended her message with a hashtag of "If I can sing, I'm going to kill it.



Read her full message:

Trying to practice the flu away. I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it's a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
'I'm going to Disney World': Do they really go?
Philly Pretzel Factory baking Super Bowl fun
Get ready for the Super Bowl with Buffalo Wings and Rings
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
NC State follows week off with 76-58 win vs. Notre Dame
'I'm going to Disney World': Do they really go?
Martin score 26 points, Butler beats DePaul 80-57
Penguins-Capitals is still compelling theater; Battle of New York, Flames-Kings heating up
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 in. of snow expected this weekend in some spots
3 arrested in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Man executed for killing daughters while mom listened on phone
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
Free tax prep help available in Chicago, suburbs
Ill. teacher apologizes for drug-related math problem
Teacher allegedly had black kids lie on floor for slavery lesson, sparking outrage
Teachers get accidental $3,500 bonus on paychecks
Show More
Woman, 56, killed, 5 men wounded in citywide shootings this weekend
VIDEO: Burglary suspect runs over accomplice, cop - twice
Chicago educator named Counselor of the Year
Robber targeted North Side victims after meeting on Grindr
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos