Professional Bull Riders' Chicago Invitational

For the eighth time, the Professional Bull Riders' premier series will come to Chicago's Allstate Arena.
The bull riders will take to the arena on Saturday and Sunday for high-adrenaline, edge-of-your-seat action. This is the league's 25th anniversary.
The Chicago Invitational is the second stop of the 25th anniversary tour and will feature the top 35 bull riders in the world. The riders will square off in 8-second confrontations through the night against bulls that are often ten times their size.
Among those expected to compete are 20-year-old 2017 World Champion Jess Lockwood, the youngest rider to win the title. 2017 World Finals Event Winner and Rookie of the Year Jose Vitor Leme is also expected to attend.
Event: 25th PBR Unleash The Beast Chicago Invitational
Date: Saturday, January 13 at 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, January 14 at 1:45 p.m.
Address: Allstate Arena (6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018)
Admission: Tickets start at $20
Link: PBR.com
