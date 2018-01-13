SPORTS

Professional Bull Riders' Chicago Invitational

EMBED </>More Videos

For the eighth time, the Professional Bull Riders' premier series will come to Chicago's Allstate Arena. (WLS)

For the eighth time, the Professional Bull Riders' premier series will come to Chicago's Allstate Arena.

The bull riders will take to the arena on Saturday and Sunday for high-adrenaline, edge-of-your-seat action. This is the league's 25th anniversary.

The Chicago Invitational is the second stop of the 25th anniversary tour and will feature the top 35 bull riders in the world. The riders will square off in 8-second confrontations through the night against bulls that are often ten times their size.

Among those expected to compete are 20-year-old 2017 World Champion Jess Lockwood, the youngest rider to win the title. 2017 World Finals Event Winner and Rookie of the Year Jose Vitor Leme is also expected to attend.

Event: 25th PBR Unleash The Beast Chicago Invitational
Date: Saturday, January 13 at 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, January 14 at 1:45 p.m.

Address: Allstate Arena (6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018)
Admission: Tickets start at $20
Link: PBR.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbull riding
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs owner wants Sammy Sosa to 'put everything on the table'
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89
LaVine to finally make debut with Bulls
Blackhawks beat Jets behind Kampf's first goal
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man charged after threatening to kill passengers on Greyhound bus
Hawaii officials say alert about ballistic missile was sent by mistake
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to escape
11 people wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Five burglars take handbags from Gold Coast store
IPRA report advises firing of 2 CPD officers involved in 2016 shooting
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89
Cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer
Show More
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
Man says he was brutally beaten by NFL player's family at game
VIDEO: Ariz. pet store thieves stuff snakes into their shirts
Ice cream recalled over listeria concerns
Soundproof windows in homes near Midway not a health risk, aviation department says
More News
Top Video
Police: Man charged after threatening to kill passengers on Greyhound bus
Weekend Watch: Suburban police shootings
All-Canada Show
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video