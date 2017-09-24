Runners take on Chicago Half-Marathon in record heat

Runners began to arrive for the 21st Chicago Half-Marathon amid reminders to stay hydrated in Sunday's record-setting heat.More than 12,000 runners are expected to take off from Jackson Park and run through Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus along South Lake Shore Drive. The finish line is near the Golden Statue of the Republic.Runners range in age from seven to 91 years old and hail from all 50 states and 41 countries. Thousands of spectators are expected to turn out to cheer the runners on.Organizers said they are prepared with water, medical staff and volunteers to keep runners and spectators safe in the heat.The Chicago Half-Marathon raises money for several charity partners. This year hurricane relief organizations have been added to the list of partners.Organizers said they expect to raise $300,000 for the charities.