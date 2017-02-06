The 4-foot-9-inch Olympic gymnast shared an image of her standing with NBA legend Shaq, who stands at a whopping 7-foot-1-inch tall.
hey shaq ?? pic.twitter.com/YCrSufiyk7— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 5, 2017
Biles' photo was retweeted over 50,000 times, with some social media users offering their humorous thoughts on the significant height difference between the two athletes.
@Simone_Biles @SHAQ what long distance relationship looks like.— Em, the curator (@em_priceless) February 5, 2017
@Simone_Biles @SHAQ Yet we know that somewhere, in a galaxy far, far away.... pic.twitter.com/VPwc9dDYhG— Calvin O'Beirne (@CalvinOBeirne) February 5, 2017
@Simone_Biles @SHAQ hey simone ?? pic.twitter.com/HP7KxAYVKg— ?? MEDHY ?? (@Medioslk) February 6, 2017
Biles won four gold medals and was a member of the "Final Five" U.S.A. gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Shaquille O'Neal is best known for being an NBA Hall of Famer, an analyst on the television program Inside the NBA and also for being really, really tall.