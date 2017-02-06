SPORTS

Simone Biles' Super Bowl photo with Shaquille O'Neal reaches new viral heights

Simone Biles and Shaquille O'Neal at Super Bowl LI. (Simone_Biles/Twitter)

Super Bowl LI was one of the most memorable in recent history, with the New England Patriots' late comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. But one moment captured between Simone Biles and Shaquille O'Neal at the game will stand tall in sports fans' memories.

The 4-foot-9-inch Olympic gymnast shared an image of her standing with NBA legend Shaq, who stands at a whopping 7-foot-1-inch tall.

Biles' photo was retweeted over 50,000 times, with some social media users offering their humorous thoughts on the significant height difference between the two athletes.


Biles won four gold medals and was a member of the "Final Five" U.S.A. gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Shaquille O'Neal is best known for being an NBA Hall of Famer, an analyst on the television program Inside the NBA and also for being really, really tall.
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 51New England PatriotsAtlanta FalconsOlympicsgymnasticsNBAbasketballdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolertwittercelebritysocial media
Load Comments
SPORTS
Vote: Who is the greatest NFL player of all time?
Tom Brady's game-worn jersey missing after Super Bowl LI win
Tom Brady indicates he'll give MVP truck to teammate James White
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
More Sports
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Retired Chicago cop accused of killing wife in Spring Grove
Nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
Elderly man with dementia allegedly abandoned by son in England
Chicago agrees to $20M settlement with red-light camera company
Show More
VIDEO: Man gets 7 years in prison for brutal attack on girlfriend
9-year-old girl calls 911 from car, says dad was driving drunk
Parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers, heroin epidemic
2 found shot to death in Brighton Park
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos