Special needs athletes get a Little League of their own

GO CHALLENGERS: For the very first time, 60 children with disabilities are able to enjoy a team sport.

GALENA PARK, Texas --
Saturday morning, a new Little League is debuting in Galena Park for kids who would not have a chance to play baseball otherwise.

They are known as "The Challengers," and the team is made up of 60 kids with a variety of disabilities, from developmental, intellectual and physical, as well.

Dozens of volunteers, parents and the excited team are together for their first big game this morning.

For many of these students who aren't able to play in a traditional Little League setting, this opportunity means new friends and the chance to learn what it means to be on a team.

It is also a good distraction after some of these families were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

HAVING A BALL: Pooja Lodhia has the skinny on this exciting new league.



The team is working with Galena Park ISD to make sure they are on the road to recovery.

"Several of our families ended up being relocated with other families," one mother told KTRK.

One of the coolest parts of this team is that players have been signed up with one, two or even three buddies, students their age who are able to help them out and play baseball with them on the field.

"Volunteer middle school and high school kids, they are out here with the Challengers players, and they're so excited," parent Beth Wenner said. "It's just a good experience for everyone."

Their first game is at North Shore Senior High School at 10 a.m.

