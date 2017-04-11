WINDY CITY LIVE

Sports Illustrated's senior baseball writer, Tom Verducci, stops by to talk about his new book, "The Cubs Way" (WLS)

Sports Illustrated's senior baseball writer, Tom Verducci, stops by to talk about his new book, "The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse."

The book details how the Cubs constructed a championship team and organization.
Click here to buy a copy of the book.

You can see Tom Verducci with Theo Epstein for a conversation on the Cubs tonight at 5 p.m. at The Standard Club. For tickets heads to: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2913573
