Sports Illustrated's senior baseball writer, Tom Verducci, stops by to talk about his new book, "The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse."
The book details how the Cubs constructed a championship team and organization.
You can see Tom Verducci with Theo Epstein for a conversation on the Cubs tonight at 5 p.m. at The Standard Club. For tickets heads to: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2913573
