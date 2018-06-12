SPORTS

When buddies are bigger than baseball, sportsmanship wins

EMBED </>More Videos

"Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game." - Pitcher Ty Koehn (Jim Moberg/Twitter)

By
Sometimes friendship means more than advancing to the state tournament.

Just ask Ty Koehn, a pitcher with Mounds View High School in Minnesota. With a berth to state on the line, Koehn needed one more strike to end the game. He got it, as Totino Grace's batter, Jack Kocon watched strike three whistle by.

The catch? Koehn and Kocon are longtime buddies, teammates even from back in their Little League days.



Rather than jumping around celebrating with his teammates about their good fortune, Koehn's first inclination was to immediately head to Kocon, a senior who just struck out in his final high school at-bat and console him.

Not just a pat on the back either. An embrace, and surely some words of comfort.

That's sportsmanship, and that's friendship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgood sportsviral videoviralwhat's trendinghigh school sportsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
'All the Way' and 'Go Cubs, Go' to be included with Cubs tickets
Olympic skier's 19-month-old daughter dies in drowning accident
Steven Wright and his knuckleball could fill key role for Red Sox
Resurgent Jason Heyward delivers key blow against Josh Hader, Brewers
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump, Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'
11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in West Elsdon
2 men hospitalized on 'The Bachelorette,' 1 leaves show
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
4 children held hostage, gunman found dead after Florida standoff
Uber driver says carjackers held him hostage for 10 hours
Olympic skier's 19-month-old daughter dies in drowning accident
Read the full document signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Show More
Gangs embrace social media with often deadly results
Naperville officer rescues toddler running on Route 59
Elderly woman found murdered in Far South Side home
Woman's body found in South Loop
More News