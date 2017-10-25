SPORTS

Whitney Young girls team wins CPS's first girls state tennis title

The Whitney Young High School girls tennis team is the first Chicago Public School team to win a girls' state title in that sport. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A historic victory for student athletes is making Chicago proud. The Whitney Young High School girls tennis team is the first Chicago Public School team to win a girls' state title in that sport.

It is a very big deal for the team and the school on the Near West Side. The girls practiced all summer, sometimes 12 hours a day, in order to get to that point.

The team, called the Dolphins, won the title on Saturday. Their season started the first week of September and the athletes took part in matches every few days.

"It took a long way to get there but we got there," said Assistant Coach Carl Abram. "Just working together as a team, and just playing their best tennis, no matter what it was."

"We've been playing together for so long, to win together is really special," said Mackenzie Beckham, player.

There was a pep rally Wednesday morning at school to celebrate the big win, a big party in the girls' honor.

"With this win we are now on the same ranking as boys basketball, or any other team that is super celebrated," said player Sarah Williams.

"Usually it was always about basketball, and today it was our day. It was a great day," said head coach Dempsey Willard.

The team will also be honored at the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 6.

The Whitney Young girls are sharing the title with Stevenson High School in north suburban Lincolnshire. ABC7 congratulates them all.
