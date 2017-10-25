WORLD SERIES

Keuchel or Turner: Who has the best beard of the World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the 2017 World Series battle of the beards!

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel are not only great players on the field, they also have all-star facial hair.

As the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series, the beards battled it out in Game 1. Turner hit a two-run home run against Keuchel, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory.

Although Turner was able to get the upper hand on the field, we wanted to see who people thought had the better beard. We took to the streets of Hollywood to settle the real battle of the beards.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrosMLBbaseball
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros and Dodgers getting new bats for World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Auction canceled for Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series ring
Hank Aaron Award finalists announced
More world series
SPORTS
Chargers trade Dontrelle Inman to Bears for conditional pick
ACC preview: Does Duke just have too much star power?
The story of the Chicago Bulls' downfall
LeBron plays point, scores 34 as Cavs beat Bulls 119-112
More Sports
Top Stories
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn
Woman robbed at gunpoint by masked men on Near West Side
NAACP warns black passengers against traveling with American Airlines
Guard called 911 about boy with cigarette burns, was told it wasn't emergency
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
Convicted rapist allowed to work security at rape counseling center
Chicago priest blessed hotel floor after Las Vegas massacre
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
Show More
North Korean official: Take hydrogen bomb threat 'literally'
VIDEO: Mother attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Sketches released in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
Cook County braces for budget cuts after sugary drink tax repeal
Police: Man caught touching himself in parking lot of Joliet Walmart
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Cook County braces for budget cuts after sugary drink tax repeal
House fails to reverse 'right-to-work' veto
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
More Video