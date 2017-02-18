Woodridge hosts Special Olympics Skating Championships

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --Athletes from across Illinois are going for the gold at the Special Olympics Skating Championships February 18-19, 2017 at Seven Bridge Ice Arena in Woodridge. The opening ceremony will be on Saturday at 11:00am. Athletes will compete in figure skating and speed skating events.
One of the speed skating athletes, Tommy Shimoda, will be competing later this winter at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter World Games in Austria. He is one of 6 athletes from Illinois selected to the USA Delegation. Special Olympics Illinois offers year-round training and competition in 19 sports for over 22,000 athletes. Marty Hickman, Chief Operating Officer for Special Olympics Illinois, joined ABC 7 live from Woodridge to talk about the upcoming skating championships and how you can get involved with the organization.
Event: 2017 Special Olympics Illinois Skating Championships
Date: Feb. 18 and 19, 2017
Hours: Competition: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Address: Seven Bridges Ice Arena, 6690 IL-53, Woodridge, IL 60517
Admission: Free
Link: www.soill.org