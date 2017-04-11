SPORTS

World Series champion Chicago Cubs win home opener

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs home opener was a dramatic and emotional event. Some fans wiped the tears from their eyes as the defending champions raised the World Series banner Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Then the same fans had to wait out a two-hour rain delay. But when things picked up, they really got going. In the bottom of the ninth, the game was tied. Then first baseman Anthony Rizzo sliced the ball into left field for a walk off and the Cubs won, 3-2.

The game ended at 12:38 a.m. Many fans may be tired Tuesday morning, but they must have had sweet dreams.

Once the tarp was lifted around 8 p.m. Monday, Rizzo led his teammates into the bleachers, pulled on a rope and raised the banner Cubs fans have been waiting more than a century to see.

"I'll remember this day for as long as I play baseball. I mean, the walk off caps it off. But that pregame ceremony, I really, honestly, didn't think it will be that, how amazing the job the Cubs did and the video and the tribute, it was amazing," Rizzo said.

That championship flag will now fly forever. Cubs President Theo Epstein said that feeling of being part of something that is bigger than themselves will last forever, too.

Wednesday will be another big day for the Cubs. They'll get their World Series rings. Fans can watch the ceremony live right on ABC7 starting at 6:20 p.m. That's followed by the Cubs versus the Dodgers, also on ABC7.
