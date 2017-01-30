  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WRIGLEY FIELD

Wrigley Field seat sale begins Friday

The Chicago Cubs are selling limited quantities of Wrigley Field seat sets that have been removed and replaced over the last two years. (Chicago Cubs )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Want to own a piece of Wrigley Field history? The Chicago Cubs are selling limited quantities of seat sets that have been removed and replaced over the last two years.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, fans will be able to purchase two-seat sets through the Wrigley Field Seat Sale. Each seat will include a certificate of authenticity and a Major League Baseball hologram on the seat back. The seats available for sale were removed from several sections, including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box. Each seat set features two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal "L" shaped brackets.

Seat sets removed in the 2015 off season cost $799, and a smaller quantity of seat sets removed in the 2016 off season cost $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat set in the continental United States. Pick-up is not available.

For more information about the Wrigley Field Seat Sale or to purchase seat sets, visit www.cubs.com/seatsale.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubswrigley fieldsalesChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WRIGLEY FIELD
Cubs interested in hosting a bowl game at Wrigley Field
Cubs fandom finally pays off for father and son
Cubs fan travels from Wisconsin to Wrigley Field in his wheelchair for charity
Shake Shack, Lucky Strike coming to Wrigleyville
More wrigley field
SPORTS
Derek Fisher says he got more from less talented Knicks team
Poll shows Patriots most disliked NFL team, ahead of Cowboys
After investigation, MLB orders Cardinals to forfeit top two picks, pay $2 million to Astros
Gonzaga moves to No. 1 for second time in school history
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after 6 killed in Quebec mosque shooting
Lawyers standing by at O'Hare to help refugees
3 dead, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Former President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital
Football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes into crowd near food truck
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
Show More
Man, 19, on hallucinogenic strikes Lisle officer, police say
Experts warn of phone scammers asking, 'Can you hear me?'
Man charged in Gold Coast shooting that wounded off-duty deputy
Woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-80
Men allegedly lured human trafficking victim with job offer
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos