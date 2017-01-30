Wrigley Field seat sale begins Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Want to own a piece of Wrigley Field history? The Chicago Cubs are selling limited quantities of seat sets that have been removed and replaced over the last two years.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, fans will be able to purchase two-seat sets through the Wrigley Field Seat Sale. Each seat will include a certificate of authenticity and a Major League Baseball hologram on the seat back. The seats available for sale were removed from several sections, including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box. Each seat set features two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal "L" shaped brackets.
Seat sets removed in the 2015 off season cost $799, and a smaller quantity of seat sets removed in the 2016 off season cost $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat set in the continental United States. Pick-up is not available.
For more information about the Wrigley Field Seat Sale or to purchase seat sets, visit www.cubs.com/seatsale.