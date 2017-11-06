Student strangled, body found in creek, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2609215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Body found in Cobbs Creek. See video from the Action Cam on November 3, 2017.

A woman found dead in Cobbs Creek was strangled, Philadelphia police say.The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kierra Johnson, a student at Hussian School of Art.Johnson was last seen Thursday and her family reported her missing the following day.A passerby found her body face-down in the creek near the Spruce Street entrance of the park around 11:26 a.m. Friday and called 911.Authorities said a motive for the murder is not immediately clear.According to an essay she penned while interning at Mass Parks Student Career Intake Program, she was passionate about the arts and land conservation.There has been no word on any suspects or arrests in her killing.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.