Student strangled, body found in creek, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police Identify woman's body found in park: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., November 5, 2017

WEST PHILADELPHIA --
A woman found dead in Cobbs Creek was strangled, Philadelphia police say.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kierra Johnson, a student at Hussian School of Art.



Johnson was last seen Thursday and her family reported her missing the following day.

A passerby found her body face-down in the creek near the Spruce Street entrance of the park around 11:26 a.m. Friday and called 911.

Authorities said a motive for the murder is not immediately clear.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Body found in Cobbs Creek. See video from the Action Cam on November 3, 2017.



According to an essay she penned while interning at Mass Parks Student Career Intake Program, she was passionate about the arts and land conservation.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests in her killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsbody foundwoman killedstranglingartcollege studentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas shooting suspect's mother-in-law received threatening texts from gunman
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
5 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Teen charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in South Shore
Chicago River: City, MWRD probe cause of two-toned water
Man charged with armed robberies at Near North Side CTA station, in Lakeview
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
Show More
VIDEO: Woman drops hat, epic game of catch ensues
US rate for gun deaths up for 2nd straight year, CDC says
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Lawyer under fire
Texas shooting suspect's mother-in-law received threatening texts from gunman
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
Boy with Zamboni costume on Halloween rides real one at United Center
More Video