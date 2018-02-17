  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Funeral mass and procession for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

#Enough National School Walkout protests lawmakers' inaction on gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers behind the Women's March are encouraging students and teachers to participate in a walkout demonstration to demand action against gun violence.

Danny Clemens
As the nation grapples with yet another fatal school shooting, one group is encouraging students and teachers to demand Congressional action to prevent future gun violence in schools.

Organized by the same group behind the Women's March, the #Enough! National School Walkout encourages students, teachers, school administrators and parents to take part in a protest at 10 a.m. local time on March 14, 2018. The walkout will last 17 minutes, a nod to the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that [addresses] the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention and take note: many of us will vote this November and many others will join in 2020," the group wrote on their Facebook event, which has more than 10,000 interested attendees.

While the Enough walkout from the Women's March appears to be the most organized, plans for several other similar demonstrations are circulating on social media.

A group that identifies itself on Twitter as Student Walkout Against Gun Violence said late Friday that it is planning a demonstration for the week of Presidents Day.



It will announce further details on social media by Monday, Feb. 19.

Another demonstration that seemingly originated on Reddit and was later popularized on Twitter will take place on April 20, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine shooting.



"On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. 'We are students, we are victims, we are change,'" National School Walkout wrote on Twitter.

During that demonstration, students are encouraged to wear orange as an homage to the Wear Orange campaign associated with National Gun Violence Day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldeducationprotestgun safety
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
'No person needs this:' AR-57 owner surrenders weapon
Building where Fla. shooting took place likely to be razed
A hero's welcome: Cartoon shows Fla. victim's arrival in heaven
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Thousands mourn slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Funeral procession route for Commander Paul Bauer
Crypto-mining can slow down devices, run up electric bill
1 killed, 11 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican quake
Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of school shooting
3 injured in accidental shooting at Chicago hotel, police say
Russian operatives in election meddling indictment came to Illinois
Show More
See inside the nation's most spectacular hotel suites
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Get a free cupcake at Sam's Club this weekend
Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o play warriors in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
More News
Top Video
Infant from Puerto Rico has lifesaving surgery in Oak Lawn
Healthy eating with a slow cooker or instant pot
Company gives small businesses, nonprofits free promo products
Chicago Auto Show celebrates Hispanic heritage
More Video