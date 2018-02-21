Chicago area students walked out of class Wednesday in solidarity with the survivors of the deadly Parkland, Fla., school shooting who are meeting with lawmakers about gun control.About 1,200 students walked out of Schaumburg High School, about two-thirds of the student body, district officials said. They chanted "Protect kids, not guns" and holding signs that read things such as #NeverAgain. Student organizers Zahra Khan and Ryan Sorge, who put the word out on social media, initially expected between 50 and 110 students.Township High School District 211 officials said they could not support the walk out, but wanted to ensure its students could safely speak their minds. The school had extra security and police help supervise the crowd, which filled the sidewalks in front of the high school for nearly half an hour.Senior Mina Mazeikis said she is proud of her classmates, and said they've already begun taking the next steps in this movement."We are encouraging them to vote. We have been setting up places in the school that they can register. We plan on contacting our representatives," Mazeikis said.Students at Oak Park and River Forest High School also walked out.In a statement, the school said that the school couldn't support or promote the walkout, but "our goal is not to stop students from walking out. They have a right to peacefully protest. Our goal is to ensure that they are kept safe in the process. If students in your classes walk out, please allow them to exit peacefully ... The walkout is scheduled to take place during fifth period; sixth period teachers, you should take attendance as usual at the beginning of the period and mark any missing students absent."Survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have been active in the week since the shooting -- holding rallies, being interviewed by national media and organizing a bus trip to the Florida State Capitol to meet with lawmakers. Seventeen people were killed in the Parkland shooting.Students at other schools in Florida and across the United States have held rallies to show support."My heart's with them, my heart's with Parkland right now," said Zahra Kahn, an 18-year-old Schaumburg senior.Some schools are threatening students with harsh punishments for participating in the walkouts.The Needville Independent School District in Texas issued a warning Tuesday that anyone who participated in a walkout or other political protest would be suspended for three days."Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said in a statement posted on the Needville High School Facebook page.Rhodes said the Houston-area district would not tolerate any protests or demonstrations during school hours."A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated," he said.The letter was posted on the same day that a 14-year-old was arrested at Needville Junior High School and charged with making a terroristic threat.A school district in Waukesha, Wisconsin, sent a letter to parents telling them that the school district is not involved in a walkout that is scheduled for March 14 and that teachers and students would not be excused if they participate."Participation in a walkout is disruptive and against school regulations, and will subject students to disciplinary measures," Superintendent Todd Gray said in the letter.In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Gray said the original letter was designed to let parents know that the walkout next month was planned by an outside group with no connection to the school."At no time have we said students cannot make a statement peacefully while staying in school," Gray said, adding that he had not gotten requests to participate from any students or student groups."We acknowledge that individuals have a right to demonstrate to support a cause. Therefore, if parents wish to excuse their children from school to attend such an event or demonstration, that is their right," he said.Women's March organizers are encouraging students, teachers and their allies to walk out of schools on March 14 to protest gun violence.They're demanding that Congress take legislative action on gun control in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida instead of merely tweeting their thoughts and prayers.