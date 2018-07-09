Sulphuric acid leak contained at Fermilab in Batavia

Firefighters help to contain a sulphuric acid leak at Fermilab in west suburban Batavia. (WLS)

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters helped contain a sulphuric acid leak at Fermilab in west suburban Batavia Monday afternoon.

Fermilab said a 400-gallon tank used for water treatment sprang a leak around 2:30 p.m. and began slowly leaking acid.

Fermilab said one of its employees noticed the leak and informed the Fermilab Fire Department, which requested support from local fire departments to contain the leak and monitor the situation.

Around 6 p.m., Fermilab said the pinhole-sized leak had been contained. A hazardous material contractor was called to the site to aid in removal and cleanup.

No one was injured and there was no impact to the environment, Fermilab said.
