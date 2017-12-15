Supt. Johnson touts CPD reforms, over 1,100 new officers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Friday a lot of changes have been made this year including more officers, more training and new reforms. But there are a lot more changes to come, too.
"I didn't know we'd be this far along this quickly, but I am very encouraged," said Supt. Eddie Johnson. "This coming January, when the Safe Neighborhoods Reform Act goes into effect, which was another one of our successes this year, repeat gun offenders will begin to feel the full weight of their actions."
Supt. Johnson said the department has hired over 1,100 more officers this year and that those officers are now better trained to handle communications with the public and even have passed courses in cultural sensitivity training.
And that, he said, along with other policies, helped result in less crime.
"With over 100 less murders and with 700 less shootings than last year, as a result, communities that were once under a cloud of gun violence are beginning to see signs of optimism and hope," Johnson said.
Chicago has taken the brunt of negative comments recently after controversial officer-involved shootings, outcries from the public, and high crime numbers.
Friday morning, President Trump once again highlighted Chicago during a speech at the FBI graduation ceremonies.
"And you look at what's going on, Chicago, what the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there? For the second year in a row, a person was shot in Chicago every three hours. You don't think these people in this room can stop that? They'd stop it. They'd stop it," said Trump.
Supt. Johnson says those types of comments targeting Chicago are unfair and that the department is changing for the better and has adopted many new policies after a report from the Department of Justice.
According to Chicago Police Department statistics, there were 4,331 shooting victims in Chicago in 2016, which averages out to approximately one shooting every two hours.
Johnson also pointed out that, as of last week, all Chicago police officers in the field have working body cameras, one year ahead of schedule.