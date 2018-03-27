  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Surveillance video released of suspects in McKinley Park restaurant robbery

Chicago police have released surveillance video of three suspects in a McKinley Park restaurant robbery. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of three suspects in a McKinley Park restaurant robbery last week.

The robbery occurred in the 1800-block of West Pershing Road at about 9 p.m. last Tuesday.

Three men walked into the restaurant armed with a handgun, took cash from the cash register and an iPhone and car keys from an employee.

The suspects fled the scene in a red Ford Escape model year 2013 or newer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detective Toner at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.

