Suspect at large after postal worker attacked on mail route

A man who sexually assaulted a Chicago letter carrier Wednesday is still at large, according to police.Chicago police said a 29-year-old female letter carrier was delivering mail to an apartment building on the 3300 block of South 79th Street when an attacker put his hand under her shirt and touched her inappropriately."The mail lady was saying that this guy had pushed her in the hallway and tried to go under her clothes," said witness Janica Barnes-Jones.In a statement, postal officials said the man "placed his hands on the carrier's back and the carrier began kicking and screaming, which allowed her to free herself from the assailant. Witnesses came out of their apartment which quite possibly scared the assailant away."The carrier contacted Chicago police. Postal officials say she was not injured and refused medical attention.Community members, including 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis, said they were rattled by the attack.According to Curtis, another woman was nearly assaulted on Monday afternoon, five blocks away at West 80th Place and South St. Louis Avenue."A woman was getting out of her vehicle and a guy stepped up behind her and tried to grab her. She fought him off and he ran away," Curtis said of Monday's attack.Curtis said it's unclear if the attacks are connected, but police are considering the possibility.Community activist Andrew Holmes handed out fliers in the neighborhood Thursday to encourage anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line 1-800-U-Tellus.Residents said they are on high alert and have warned their children about both attacks."I told them, 'You guys have to be cautious and careful and be aware of your surroundings,'" said Juan Robles, a neighborhood block captain with three young daughters.Barnes-Jones is certain she knows the suspect and her 18-year-old daughter felt uneasy around him."We know who he is," Barnes-Jones said. "So when we see him, we're definitely going to call the police."