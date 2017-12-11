Suspect in 1995 kidnapping of girl, 9, captured

Hillsborough, Calif., police believe they've captured a kidnapping suspect who's been wanted for more than 20 years.Kevin Lin, 68, is now in custody after being arrested in southern California Friday night, though it was unclear in what city he was captured.Lin is suspected of abducting then 9-year-old Kristine Chiu and holding her for ransom for nine hours in 1995.The State Department was able to match Lin's photo to a wanted picture issued by Hillsborough police back in 1995 when he applied for a passport under his real name.They then notified authorities in the Bay Area and asked if they were still looking for him. Officials confirmed they were, and federal officials placed a hold on him.He is being held on $5 million bail.The kidnappers gave up on their plan after learning the girl's wealthy parents were in Taiwan. She was found unharmed inside a hotel at San Francisco International Airport.One other suspect was caught and found guilty back in 1997.