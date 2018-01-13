Suspect in custody after incident involving possible gunman on Greyhound bus; no injuries reported

UPDATE: I-94 Eastbound - INCIDENT - at IL-173 (Rosecrans Rd) - MP 2.4 - ALL LANES OPEN BOTH DIRECTIONS. — Tollway Trip 94/294 (@94_294_Tollway) January 13, 2018

Police surrounded a Greyhound bus after an incident involving a possible gunman on I-94 at Illinois Route 173, Illinois State Police confirmed Friday.

Police surrounded a Greyhound bus after an incident involving a possible gunman on I-94 at Illinois Route 173, Illinois State Police confirmed Friday.Kenosha County deputies were involved in a chase with that bus Friday night. The bus was stopped in Wadsworth.A Greyhound spokesperson said 50 passengers were on the bus from Milwaukee to Chicago when an "incident" involving a possible gunman occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Those passengers were evacuated, and Greyhound is sending a release bus to transport them to Chicago. No on was injured in the incident.The suspect is in custody, ISP said.Roadways opened back up at around 1:15 a.m.