Suspect in custody after incident involving possible gunman on Greyhound bus; no injuries reported

EMBED </>More Videos

Police surrounded a Greyhound bus after an incident involving a possible gunman on I-94 at Illinois Route 173, Illinois State Police confirmed Friday.

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) --
Police surrounded a Greyhound bus after an incident involving a possible gunman on I-94 at Illinois Route 173, Illinois State Police confirmed Friday.

Kenosha County deputies were involved in a chase with that bus Friday night. The bus was stopped in Wadsworth.

A Greyhound spokesperson said 50 passengers were on the bus from Milwaukee to Chicago when an "incident" involving a possible gunman occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Those passengers were evacuated, and Greyhound is sending a release bus to transport them to Chicago. No on was injured in the incident.

The suspect is in custody, ISP said.

Roadways opened back up at around 1:15 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Police surrounded a Greyhound bus after an incident involving a possible gunman on I-94 at Illinois Route 173, Illinois State Police confirmed Friday.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hijacking
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
Cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer
Man says he was brutally beaten by NFL player's family at game
Durbin confirms Trump 's***hole' remark, says language was 'hate-filled, vile and racist'
Police: Ride-share driver stabbed by 'irritated' passenger in Logan Square
Police: Woman stabs man attempting to sexually assault her
Man, 80, killed in Albany Park fire, CFD says
Exemption granted for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at school
Show More
Mother wants teacher removed for telling black son he might be lynched
Holocaust survivor, daughter meet Des Plaines middle school students
Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel to be operational by April
World's richest man donates $33M to "Dreamers"
More News
Top Video
High waves along lakefront; dangerous wind in NW Indiana after snow
Cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer
Cubs Convention draws hundreds of fans from across U.S.
Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel to be operational by April
More Video