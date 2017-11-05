Suspect in custody after shootout with Chicago police in South Shore

Chicago police investigate after officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in the 6700-block of South East End Avenue Sunday morning. (NVP)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police officers were involved in a shootout with a suspect in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700-block of South East End Avenue at about 1:45 a.m., police said.

When the officers arrived on the scene, a male suspect fired shots at them. Witnesses said they heard officers yelling, "Drop your weapon."

The officers returned fire and chased the suspect on foot and took the man into custody, police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.
