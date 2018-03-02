Suspected DUI driver walks out of jail after crash that killed mom, baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Veronica Rivas, 20, is walking among us after killing a mom and her newborn baby in an alleged drunk driving crash. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 20-year-old woman accused of killing a mom and her newborn baby in a drunk driving crash is walking free among us.

All the while, the family of 36-year-old Shayla Joseph and her 3-month-old baby, Braylan Jabari Joseph, are now faced with planning their funerals.

On Friday, Veronica Rivas will face a judge for the very first time after being released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

"Oh my God, she's so sweet. She's just such a sweet, young girl. What made her choose this, what, I don't know," said Lori Bohannon, a friend of the Rivas family.

Bohannon said Rivas' mother is inconsolable, overwhelmed by the weight of what happened.

"They were so drunk, she doesn't even remember hitting the car," Bohannon told Eyewitness News.

Driver accused of driving drunk and killing mom and baby in Clear Lake due in court
EMBED More News Videos

Veronica Rivas, 20, is accused of driving drunk and killing a mother and her newborn baby.


Police say the crash happened early Wednesday morning on the Gulf Freeway feeder road southbound near El Dorado Boulevard in Clear Lake.

Investigators said a white Lincoln SUV slammed into the back of a dark purple Toyota with Shayla and her baby inside.

Witnesses to the crash told police they heard Rivas mention she was coming from a bar. Court records don't say where.

Even if we get the answer, a woman and her baby will never be able to return home to their husband and father.

"Just a young man starting out with a wife and baby, I just can't," Bohannon said. "It just makes me so sad, you know? These parents have got to tighten up. You have to tighten up. You have to know where these kids are at all times."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Central Michigan University shooting kills 2; shooter at large
Truck driver struck, killed on Dan Ryan near 31st Street, outbound local lanes closed
IB I-290 reopens after 7-vehicle crash; driver killed ID'd
1 killed, 2 injured, including firefighter, in Austin fire
Mother, 3 children found dead in 'suspicious' incident, police say
Woman whose decapitated remains were burned outside Home Depot ID'd
NFL player responds to erotic-cake maker questioning Harvey relief money
Donald Trump attacks 'Alex' Baldwin on Twitter over impersonation
Show More
Park District investigating confrontation between cyclist, security on 606
Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
Couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box
Police: Body of missing Chicago nurse recovered in Hawaii
More News
Top Video
Park District investigating confrontation between cyclist, security on 606
Bill, Giuliana Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
After I-Team report, a task force will tackle funeral mayhem
Oscar nominees with ties to Chicago head to Hollywood
More Video