Suspects in 2 South Loop robberies used CTA to escape, police say

Police are searching for suspects after two attacks in which robbers used the CTA to make their escape.

Police put out an alert to the public and they released this security camera footage of the suspects in two of the robberies last week.

In each of the attacks, police said the suspects grabbed, punched and then threw the victims to the ground before robbing them of their property.

One of the robberies happened last Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. in the 400-block of South LaSalle and then the second happened on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. in the 400-block of South Harrison. Then they hopped on an L train to get away.

Police have put out an alert to people in the area and hope someone can identify them and call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
