  • BREAKING NEWS Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC7 continuing coverage of the 2018 Illinois primary election
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Additional live 2018 Illinois Primary Election coverage

SWAT situation ends, man in custody on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said there was SWAT situation at 104th and King Drive following a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A person believed to be in their 80s was the reported shooter, sources say.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the legs and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Police said a man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The gunman was believed to be barricaded inside.

Some CTA service has been impacted by street closures in the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicagoRosemoor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
JB Pritzker wins Dem nomination for Illinois governor
Jeanne Ives-Bruce Rauner GOP race closer than expected
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Election results rolling in; Preckwinkle wins, Fioretti concedes
DuPage County election results delayed by hardware problem
AP: Erika Harold wins GOP Attorney General nom, Raoul leads Dems
Show More
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Calumet City murder suspects
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos