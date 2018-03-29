  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Taxi driver accused of sexually abusing girl after picking her up from Woodstock school

Luke Brennan. (Woodstock ppolice)

A taxi driver has been charged after Woodstock police said he sexually abused a girl he was taking home from school last year.

Police said Luke Brennan of Wonder Lake, Ill, picked up the girl from a school in Woodstock at 1200 Clausen Drive to her home in Round Lake, Ill. in mid-September. He then sexually abused the girl while in transit, police said.

On March 16, the McHenry County state's attorney's office approved a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a warrant was issued for Brennan, who turned himself into police on March 21.

Brennan was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
