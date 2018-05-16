A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.Investigators said they believe 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo knew her killer, and that her murder would prove to be a "crime of passion," ABC News reports.Authorities said DelTondo had gone to an ice cream shop on Sunday night and had just returned to the home in Aliquippa when she was shot multiple times at close range."I counted six shots," said Fred Poore, a neighborDelTondo died at the scene, 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh."Beautiful lady, friendly. Knew everybody, talked to everybody. I don't know why that happened. I really don't," said Dan Casper, a neighbor.DelTondo was suspended last November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. The suspension came after school officials received an anonymous email containing a February 2016 police report stating DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student in the middle of the night.The report alleges DelTondo told police the teen was upset and needed someone to talk to. No charges were filed.Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier said it's unclear whether the 2016 incident is connected to her murder, but the investigation is ongoing."We're getting video cameras, we're downloading information, we're doing anything we can," Lozier said. "We're investigating everyone that was driving around Aliquippa that night that was anywhere around that house."