Teacher suspected of narcotics possession, escorted from school by police

A teacher suspected of possessing an illegal narcotic was escorted out of Lake Central High School in St. John Wednesday. (WLS)

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) --
A Northwest Indiana teacher suspected of possessing an illegal narcotic was escorted out of Lake Central High out by police Wednesday.

Police from St. John, Ind., and Dyer, Ind., were called to Lake Central High School at approximately 11:30 a.m.

St. John Police Chief James Kveton said in a statement that police were called after student witnesses alerted school administrators to the situation.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein said in a statement that the Dyer Police Department K-9 unit was requested to assist St. John police officers with an investigation at the school.

A video from social media appears to show a female teacher being escorted from the building by officers. School administrators confirmed that police had taken action against a teacher but declined to provide further detail.

According to a statement from the school, a situation involving a teacher was handled with "swift and forceful action" and parents were contacted via robocall.

Authorities said the teacher is currently in custody at Lake County Jail pending charges for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
